Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha gets nostalgic as Baaghi turns 5, shares stunning throwback videos

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff posted an Instagram message on Thursday, as his hit film "Baaghi" completed five years of release. The 2016 film was directed by Sabbir Khan and also featured Shraddha Kapoor.

Posting a few action sequences of Tiger from the film, Ayesha wrote: "Baaghi. it's been 5 years and this film will always bring back incredible memories! It truly gave my Tiger his place in our wonderful film industry and it showed me just how passionate and hardworking my son is 4 pm to 4 am shifts continuously for 2 weeks with no breaks, doing this level of action to bring something special for you all you make me so proud my Tiger."

Tiger has a slew of films lined up including "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film "Heropanti".

"Heropanti 2" is directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier directed Tiger in the films "Baaghi 2" and "Baaghi 3". The film co-stars Tara Sutaria.