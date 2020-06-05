Tiger Shroff’s lookalike breaks the internet with his dance moves amid heavy rain and storm [VIDEO]

Image Source : TWITTER/@DASHMESHSTUD Tiger Shroff’s lookalike breaks the internet with his dance moves amid heavy rain and storm

There is no one who doesn't go gaga when Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff takes over the stage and flaunts his drool-worthy dance moves. Be it in films or his Instagram videos, the actor never misses a chance to leave his fans wide-eyed with his crazy moves. However, this time it is the actor's lookalike who has broken the internet with his sassy dance performance amid heavy rain and storm. A video has gone viral online in which a man is seen showcasing his dance on the top of a building as the heavy wind blows along with a shower. Netizens think that he looks like actor Tiger Shroff and also dances like him.

A Twitter user shared the video of the man and wrote, "This @iTIGERSHROFF lookalike wins the Internet for today!" The video has been watched more than 50k times. The Twitter user even wrote, "Bloody Hell! @iTIGERSHROFF bona fide Rock Star f’ing 50K plus likes! Crazy mental and keep rocking young man! Good Luck."

Bloody Hell! @iTIGERSHROFF bona fide Rock Star f’ing 50K plus likes! Crazy mental and keep rocking young man! Good Luck 👊🏽 https://t.co/b7P8Tter8A — Tegbir Brar (@dashmeshstud) June 4, 2020

Reacting to the video, many people thought that the man has a better aura than a celebrity. Many also complimented him for his sassy moves. He even got compared to Michael Jackson. One Twitter user wrote, "Hahahah .. another legend" Another said, "Great tribute to the King. Loved the little cold run at the end."

In the video, the man is seen dancing to a Michael Jackson song, of whom Tiger Shroff is a big fan. The actor even calls him his inspiration for everything. Tiger had once said, "The concept of femininity and masculinity is stereotyped. To criticise the way I dance is to criticise the likes of Michael Jackson, James Brown and Hrithik Roshan."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Currently, Tiger is under home quarantine with his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff. He keeps his fans updated with his fitness regime and other activities during the lockdown through photos and videos on social media.

