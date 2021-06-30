Tiger Shroff reveals his favourite actress, can you guess who it is?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff recently interacted with his fans on social media by conducting an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. From sharing details about his upcoming projects to fitness tips to revealing his favourite food and cricketer, the Bollywood actor surprised his fans with sharp answers. When a user asked him about his favourite actress, Tiger named Madhuri Dixit as for the cricketer, his favourite his Shreyas Iyer. As for the food, the actor revealed he's not very specfic but loves Japaneese cusine.

A fans also asked himfor a tip to have a jawline like him. “Want a jawline like you. Give some tip," the user asked, Tiger replied saying: "Chingum kha bhai (eat chewing gum bro)."

Another one asked him to if/when he'll debut in Hollywood. Keeping up the wit, Tiger said: “Bhai aap ke debut film ke baad (I will make my Hollywood debut after your film debut)," Tiger wrote.

During the virtual session, Tiger also shared an update with his fans about his upcoming film Heropanti 2. He informed that that he will start shooting for the film in Mumbai from Wednesday. The film has already completed one of the schedules earlier this year but did not resume shoot due to coronavirus restrictions.

Tiger stepped into films with the 2014 release "Heropanti". His notable films include the "Baaghi", "Student Of The Year 2" and "War".

His upcoming slate of work includes "Heropanti 2" and "Ganapath".