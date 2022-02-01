'Happy 18th birthday...' Tiger's quirky birthday wish for 65-year-old Jackie Shroff wins the internet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tiger shroff's quirky birthday wish for Jackie Shroff wins the internet

On actor Jackie Shroff's 65th birthday on Tuesday (February 1), his wife Ayesha Shroff and their son-actor Tiger Shroff penned beautiful birthday messages for him. Taking to his Instagram Story, Tiger wrote a quirky 18th birthday wish for the actor, who keeps getting younger. Sharing a collage of his dad's pictures, Tiger penned, "Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love u sooo muchhhh. God bless u always with the best healthhh. hope I manage to make u a little more proud this year the way I'm so proud to be your son #ultimatehero."

Dropping a series of pictures of Jackie, Ayesha wrote a heartfelt message for her husband, which read "Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World! Best son and most loving father!"

On the other hand, actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared a throwback photo on his Instagram Stories to wish Jackie Shroff. Sharing a throwback picture, he wrote, "The coolest of them all. Happy Birthday @apnabhidu #FanboyForLife."

Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with 'Swami Dada' that released in 1982. Since then, the veteran actor went on to deliver some amazing performances in films like 'Hero', 'Ram Lakhan', '1942: A Love Story', 'Rangeela' among many others.

The 65-year-old was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, He played the role of a terrorist. The 2021 film also starred actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. It revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay), the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.