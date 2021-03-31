Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff makes fan's birthday extra special as he shares their adorable picture

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. The actor is immensely loved by young children who admire him for his action stunts and killer dance moves on screen. These young fans tag Tiger in their posts and the actor never fails to keep in touch with them and send heart replies to them. On Wednesday, Tiger took to his Instagram and made a young fan's birthday extra special by sending across his wishes. Sharing a picture with the young fan Tiger wrote, "Happy bday champ. Hope you have the best year."

The picture is from Tiger's gym where he can be seen posing with the little boy, who is wearing a T-shirt which had 'Tiger Shroff ka Fan' written on it. In the picture, Tiger can be seen pointing toward's his fan's T-shirt.

He also shared a short video clip where the boy walks towards a camera and people wish him a 'happy birthday. The clip was shared with the caption: "Tiger Shroff ke fan (ka) birthday hain (It is Tiger Shroff's fan's birthday) @arjun_thechamp happy birthday."

This was not the first time that Tiger surprised his fan. There have been many instances where the actor replied to his younger fans.

Check his reactions here:

On the professional front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 which released early last year. Currently, he has a slew of films lined up including Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti.