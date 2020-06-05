Tiger Shroff, Krishna wish mother Ayesha on birthday, Disha Patani shares beautiful selfie with her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHUSHROFF Tiger Shroff, Krishna wish mother Ayesha on birthday

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is celebrating mother Ayesha Shroff's birthday their parents' anniversary today. The actor is in quarantine with mother and his sister Krishna Shroff in Mumbai, however, his father Jackie Shroff has earlier revealed that he was stuck at a place between Mumbai and Pune during the lockdown. On the occasion of Ayesha's birthday, Tiger and Krishna wished their mother by sharing cute photos with them.

Tiger Shroff shared a gorgeous photo of Ayesha Shroff and wrote, "Thank god you were born. Happiness always mother." On the other hand, Krishna shared a selfie with her mother and said, "Happiest birthday to my beautiful mother, best friend, soul sister, ride or die confidant and so much more. How did apnabhidu, Tigerjackieshroff and I get to lucky?" Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also shared a photo to wish her and wrote, "Happy b’day my beauty."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHUSHROFF, TIGERSHROFF Tiger Shroff, Krishna wish mother Ayesha on birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERSHROFF, DISHAPATANI Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wish mother Ayesha on birthday

The Shroff's are not just celebrating Ayesha's birthday but also the 43rd wedding anniversary and of Jackie Shroff and her. The veteran actor took to Instagram to share a video with his wife from a wedding last year to mark the occasion and wrote, "Uparwale Ki Meherbani.... 43 Yrs Not Out." Krishna and Tiger shared the same video and called them 'couple goals'. Krishna said, "Happy anniversary to the most dapper couple I know! 43 Years and still counting...Just wow!! Love you, Legend!!" Check out-

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff tied the knot on June 5, 1987. The couple has been married for 33 years but they knew each other from before. Reacting to Jackie Shroff's video, many Bollywood celebrities wished the couple. Rohit Roy wrote, "Love you both happy anniversary!!" Neelam Kothari, Satyajeet Dubey, Sanjay Kapoor also wished the couple. Wife Ayesha Shroff also reacted to the post and commented, "Sooooooooo cuuuuute jugs."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage