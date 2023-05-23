Tiger Shroff is filled with gratitude as Heropanto completes 9 years: 'Blessed to have been accepted'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff's Instagram upload

The charming star of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff, who made his debut with the 2014 romantic action film 'Heropanti', is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the film. The actor walked down the memory lane to thank the audience and the team for accepting him and showering immense love. As the film clocked nine years of its release on Tuesday, Tiger took to his social media and shared the poster of the film in which he can be seen lying on the bike with his hat on and unbeatable swag of 'Bablu', his character name in the film.

He wrote in the caption, "Blessed to have been accepted by all of you 9 years ago. I hope I can continue to entertain you all through his genre for as long as possible. Forever grateful to my mentor #sajidnadiadwala and my amazing director and my most beautiful costar @wardakhannadiadwala @sabbir24x7 @kritisanon (sic)."

Ever since the release of the movie, there was no looking back for Tiger. He went on to give consecutive blockbusters. With his enticing acting skills, he made a place in the industry as the new generation action hero. Tiger has a huge fan following, especially the younger generation is in love with the martial art star.

Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features newcomers Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon alongside Prakash Raj in a supporting role. A remake of the Telugu film Parugu, it was released on 23 May 2014. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. He also has films like 'Ganapath' in the pipeline.

About Heropanti

A rich and influential Jat goon (Prakash Raj) from a village near Delhi is furious as his daughter Renu (Sandeepa Dhar) elopes with her lover during her wedding night. This sends him in a rage and he kidnaps the boy's friends along with Babloo (Tiger Shroff), an athletic, bold and confident young guy.

Now that his friend has escaped, the friends are threatened by the Jats that they would lock them up until they find their friend. However, at the same time, he has seen a girl in the village with whom he has fallen in love. During his captivity, they try to make numerous attempts to escape but fail. They also interact with Renu's sister who is trying to cover up her act, only later to realize that the girl is none other than the goon's second daughter Dimpy (Kriti Sanon), with whom Babloo has fallen in love with.

(With inputs from IANS)

