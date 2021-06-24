Tiger Shroff grooving to the tunes of 'Breathe in breathe out' with his dance guru will leave you awestruck

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff grooving on 'Breathe in breathe out' with mentor Paresh will leave you awestruck

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to wish his dance mentor Paresh Prabhakar Shirodkar on his birthday. The actor shared a video of the guru-shishya duo dancing to the beats of the fast-paced track 'Breathe in breathe out'. Along with the clip he wrote in the caption, "Happy bday guru ji lv u."

The video gives a glimpse of Tiger's toned physique and immense flexibility he grooves in a robotic style. Tiger can be seen wearing a grey tracksuit while Paresh chose a white coloured one. Both Tiger and Paresh do not miss a beat and give an exemplary performance.

This is not the first time Tiger Shroff has showed off his dance skills next to Paressh. Tiger and Paresh often share videos of their dance rehearsals. Check them out here:

Tiger Shroff's love for dancing is known by all. On rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s birthday on June 13, the actor shared a dance video with the actress and wished her.

On the professional front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 which released in 2020. Now he has a slew of films lined up for the coming year including "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film "Heropanti". "Heropanti 2" is directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier directed Tiger in the films "Baaghi 2" and "Baaghi 3". The film co-stars Tara Sutaria.