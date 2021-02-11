Tiger Shroff flaunts shirtless beef in new monochrome photo. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff flaunts shirtless beef in new monochrome photo

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff posted a picture flaunting perfect washboard abs and beefed-up body in his latest picture on Instagram Story. In the image, Tiger stands shirtless in shorts. He preferred to let his sculpted hulk to the talking rather than caption the picture. Recently, Tiger shared the first look of his upcoming single titled "Casanova". Taking to Twitter, Shroff posted a 15-second teaser of his latest song and thanked his fans for encouraging him to record it.

Have a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff posted a picture flaunting perfect washboard abs and beefed-up body

On Wednesday, Tiger made an announcement of his upcoming film which happens to be Vikas Bahl directorial 'Ganpath.' Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared another short video update with his fans about his mysterious co-star. He shared a power-packed video featuring his co-star from the film, Kriti Sanon.

Revealing his co-star in the film, Tiger said "Khatam hua intezaar @kritisanon, Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again #Ganapath #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent #PoojaEntertainmen."

Take a look:

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., 'Ganapath' is being directed by Vikas Bahl. The shooting for the film is slated to begin in mid-2021. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, "Student Of The Year 2".