Tiger Shroff’s fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia passes away, actor pays tribute 

In a sad state of affairs, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia passed away on Wednesday (October 13). The cause of his death is yet unknown. Kaizzad Capadia was the owner of a fitness academy, K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences, in Mumbai. He has been a fitness trainer of many Bollywood celebrities. Tiger took to his Instagram and paid tribute to his mentor. Sharing his picture he wrote, “Rest in Power Kaizzad Sir.”

Earlier, in an interview, Kaizzad talked about the challenges he had to face as a celebrity fitness trainer.

“First of all, I do not consider myself to be a celebrity trainer. I do not think it’s a lofty goal to aspire to. At the K11 Fitness Academy, my quotes are put up in classrooms for my students to inspire them towards the right goals, and one such quote is: “Do not aspire to be a celebrity trainer. Instead, aspire to be a trainer, who is a celebrity in his/her own right."

“For me, any person willing to pay my fees is a “celebrity”. I do not face any challenges while dealing with celebs, especially actors, actresses and models. Their careers drive them. Today, a celebrity who is out of shape can kiss goodbye to his/her career and hence, with so much at stake, they are always extremely driven and disciplined. I always get 100% compliance from them with regards to diet and exercise protocols,” he further said.

