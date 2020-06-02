Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AYESHASHROFF Tiger Shroff finds his childhood picture 'hideous', fans comment otherwise

It was a delightful Tuesday for Tiger Shroff fans as his mother Ayesha Shroff posted a throwback pictiure of the Baaghi star and daughter Krishna Shroff. As soon as the picture hit the internet, Tiger Shroff was quick to comment and said, 'hideous picture'. However, fans didn't agree with the 30-year-old actor and said, "it's one of the cutest picture". Another one commented, "lovely sister-brother duo'. Taking to Instagram, Ayesha Shroff shared the adorable video and wrote, "My life @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff|".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff comments on his childhood picture

On Mother's Day 2020, Tiger Shroff shared a few adorable pictures with mother Ayesha Shroff saying that he's "extremely lucky" to have her in his life.

Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a video and revealed that he is scared of heights. As seen in the video shared, Tiger Shroff, along with his friend, can be seen performing stunts from a certain height with eyes closed tight. With the video, Tiger Shroff wrote: “I always close my eyes whenever I’m up there...anybody else scared of heights?”

