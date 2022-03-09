Tiger Shroff drops throwback video of his first-ever skill training, says 'struggle was real'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest and proactive stars in Bollywood, a fitness freak who is skilled in performing tricky stunts. He can perform gymnastics. On Wednesday (March 9), Tiger shared a throwback video in which recalled the time he learned his "first ever skill." In the clip, Tiger could be seen performing a wall flip on a beach. In the caption, he shared, "Found an old video of me learning my first ever skill...Gosh that sand was impossible to run on back when the struggle was real especially with my fat ass. #throwback."

Well, Tiger's video received fire emoji from Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Ronit Roy wrote, "You’ve worked really hard. Very proud of you."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff recently turned singer for his first English-Punjabi song 'Poori Gal Baat'.

Apart from this, the actor has 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in the pipeline. His 'Heropanti 2' with Tara Sutaria will releas on Eid 2022, April 29. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.

Talking about 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' Akshay Kumar and Tiger are all set to team up for director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action drama. Shot at an extravagant production level, the film is expected to be the biggest action entertainer of all time. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.