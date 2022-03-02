Tiger Shroff's birthday this year is special for more than one reason, here's how he's celebrating

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff

Highlights Tiger Shroff turns a year older today

The actor is having a working birthday on the sets of Heropanti 2 in Thailand

Tiger Shroff turns a year older today and well it is pretty special for him. He is trending on social media as his fans are showering love in the form of birthday wishes for him. But apart from that, there is no one more reason why it is a special birthday for him. The actor is having a working birthday on the sets of Heropanti 2 in Thailand.

A source close to the actor reveals, "Tiger is having a working birthday this year in Thailand. He is all set to kickstart the last leg of shoot for Heropanti 2 in Thailand, and will be shooting for one of the biggest action sequences of the film. It is indeed a special birthday for him."

The actor started a new social media challenge. Watch the video:

Recently, Tiger shared that he is shooting for the most challenging sequences for his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2' and even posted a glimpse of it with his fans on social media. He posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sitting on a chair with branches coming out of it. The actor looks dapper as he is seen wearing a faux fur jacket paired with black pants and sunglasses. He is seen flaunting his perfect washboard abs as he poses shirtless.

"Heropanti level doubled up this sched! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can't wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022," he wrote as the caption.

'Heropanti 2' is the sequel of Tiger's debut film where he was seen opposite another debutante back then, Kriti Sanon. The film written by Rajat Arora and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is being helmed by choreographer -- actor Ahmed Khan and it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.

Apart from this, the actor has a few exciting films lined up for his fans and followers. He is all set to charm the audience with his upcoming movies. He will be next seen in Baaghi 2, Heropanti 2, Bade Miya Chote Miya and Ganapath.