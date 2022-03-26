Swimming Saturday! Salman Khan takes a dip in the lake, fans call him 'ek number'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday treated his fans to super cool pictures of himself. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a glimpse of him enjoying a cool dip in a lake. In the picture, he is seen sporting a beige hat. The Wanted actor posted the pictures without any caption. Soon, fans showered his pictures with red hearts and lovestruck emojis.

Showing love, a fan wrote, "Love you bhaii." Another said, "megastar of Bollywood." Third comment read, "Ek number bhai." Some of them even dropped hilarious comments. One comment read, "Usmein machhali bhi hogi pakad lijiyega." Another said, "bhai aap dhyan dena pani me bhi saap hota hai."

On the professional front, Salman Khan has recently wrapped up the shooting for a special role in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie titled Godfather. Last seen on the big screen in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman was next be seen in comedy drama 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', set to hit the screens on December 30. It will go on the floors in April and co-stars Pooja Hegde. Salman Khan dons bulletproof jacket for Chiranjeevi's Godfather shoot, hints at action-packed cameo

Apart from this, he will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan. He is playing a cameo in it. His most-awaited release is 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif for which he is currently shooting. Emraan Hashmi is also playing a major role in the franchise film. Reports suggest that Emraan is the antagonist in Tiger 3 and will face off against Salman in the movie.

