Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif shares behind the scene pic of viral towel scene

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif shared several videos from the gym and her training season during Tiger 3

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared a long post about her preps for Tiger 3. The third installment is set to release in theatres on November 12, this year. For those who don't know Katrina Kaif is the first female spy of the YRF spy universe and she has done amazing action scenes in Tiger 3. Her towel fight scene in a hammam in Turkey from Tiger 3 has gone viral on social media. And seems like the buzz has reached Katrina's abode as the actor shared some details and BTS from that scene.

Kaif shared several videos from the gym and her training season and wrote, "For me, when tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within. Someone once told me, 'Pain is just another sensation.' Don't be afraid of it, don't run from the pain. Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time, tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today. During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn’t tired; she was going to war!….your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit, and do it… no matter what! And the work is ALWAYS worth it. I think we were able to deliver even more dynamic action than before, and that's always our intention. To be better. Now waiting to share #Tiger3 with the world, nervous, excited …Just a few more days to go,"

Have a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post here:

Also Read: 'Galat sara...': Did Sara Ali Khan confirm Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar relationship on KWK 8? VIDEO

Katrina has reprised the role of super spy Zoya in Tiger 3 and she will be seen with Salman Khan aka Tiger in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali, on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Latest Entertainment News