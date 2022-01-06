Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ticket Price issue: Ram Gopal Varma to discuss matter with AP Cinematography Minister

Famed director Ram Gopal Varma, who recently engaged in a war of words with Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Nani on social media, will now meet him in person so that they get a chance to discuss the issues faced by the Telugu film industry. After arguing for a couple of days on Twitter, YouTube, and other sources, Ram Gopal Varma requested the minister to arrange a meeting so that they could discuss in detail.

In a series of back-to-back tweets, Varma had criticised the AP government on G.O. 35, on movie ticket prices in the state. He had confronted Perni Nani which led to their virtual argument that continued for a couple of days on their Twitter timelines.

While the government and the minister cite the reason for bringing in the Government Order as to stop the exploitation of poor people in the name of entertainment, Varma opposed their logic.

Varma, who brought in a number of marketing theories and analyses, stated that Perni Nani was just trying to cover up the unnecessary act of the state government.

During a recent media interaction, Varma stated that the YSRCP government has been exploiting their power, especially regarding movie ticket prices. Quizzed regarding the issue, AP Cinematography Minister Perni Nani also participated in the discussion.

The interviewer stated that the Tollywood filmmakers and heroes are exploiting their craze by hiking the prices of their movies. To this, Varma replied, "If there is any exploitation, that is YCRCP's way of grabbing votes from the AP voters. YS Jagan held rallies and ran campaigns to win 150 seats in the elections."

Varma continued, "If the election campaigns are not considered as exploitation, then why is this considered? Rajamouli has earned a following, and hence people will stand in queues to watch his movies."

As the interview went on, Varma gave logical reasoning in the favour of the moviemakers who get to decide the price of their movie tickets. "You go to a 5-star hotel, and pay double the amount for food, ambience, and other facilities. That is your choice. As the hotel maintains a certain brand value, he has all the rights to charge as much as he feels will balance his business."

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma reveals his first ladylove, woman who inspired Rangeela & title of Satya; see pics

"How can you ask him to provide coffee or food for the same rate as much as the roadside hotel. It is the same with cinema?" RGV conveyed.

"The same thing applies to the textile industry. The blazer you have worn will have a brand value. You can't go to the seller and say the material costs only this much. There is a value for the brand, which the buyer can select with choice," Varma said.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma's comment 'CineMAA' is CIRCUS full of JOKERS' triggers MAA President's brother Manchu Manoj

"After using it for 3-4 days, if you return the blazer, will the seller accept it? Then why are the cinema people expected to pay back the ticket amount if the audience don't like the films," the 'Rangeela' director said