Throwback Photo: Little Vicky Kaushal and Sunny's fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Asoka

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal are one of the most popular siblings in Bollywood. Vicky made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 release, Masaan, and he has risen to become one of the most bankable actors in the industry today. On the other hand, his brother, Sunny, made his debut with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels in 2016. Since then, he has appeared in several films and improved with each performance. The Kaushal brothers have carved their place in the industry. Recently, their father, Sham Kaushal, shared a throwback picture of them along with Shah Rukh Khan and director Vishnu Vardhan.

On Wednesday, Sham Kaushal took to his Instagram account and shared the iconic throwback picture. The photo shows young Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal posing with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Asoka. King Khan can be seen clad in black attire. Director Vishnu Vardhan is also seen standing on the side. Along with the pictures, he also penned a heartfelt note. His caption read, "By God’s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnu Vardhan was asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards. No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershah & Sardar Udham. Destiny & God’s blessings #vishnuvardhan @vickykaushal09 Rab di meher."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a slew of films in his pipeline. He is busy with the shoot of Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. He also has Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, which will be released soon. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Sunny is gearing up for his upcoming flick, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, co-starring Yami Gautam. Reportedly, he has also signed a film with Neetu Kapoor for a Hindi film which is yet to be titled.

