Image Source : FACEBOOK@SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Throwback pics of Sushant Singb Rajput and Ankita Lokhande with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva go viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and tragic death has left the Bollywood industry and fans in a deep state of mourning and shock. He started his career with television and, rose to stardom with Ekta Kapoor's popular serial Pavitra Rishta, also starring his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He played the role of Manav opposite actress Ankita Lokhande and soon their off-screen chemistry started getting love from their fans. Sushant and Ankita dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016. The pair had even appeared on the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. Now, throwback pics of the duo with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva have surfaced online, and fans are in awe of them.

The viral pictures are dated back to 2015 when Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande visited MS Dhoni while prepping for his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It went on to become one of the most successful films of the actor's career.

"Me with the baby - Ziva," the Raabta actor had captioned his picture

Image Source : FACEBOOK Sushant Singh Rajput with Ziva Dhoni

"Ankita with Ziva", he captioned the other picture.

When Sushant Singh Rajput went down on his knees for Ankita Lokhande

In 2013, Sushant Singh Rajput confessed his love and proposed Ankita on national TV. It all happened on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa when Sushant made an interestingly cute proposal to his then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhnade. The video is being widely shared as fans remember the sweet relationship that the actor shared with Ankita Lokhande. Don't miss the adorable moment, watch it here:

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found in Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. A statement released by the late actor's team which said, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Also Read: Sandip Ssingh pens note for Ankita Lokhande after Sushant's death, says "only you could've saved him"

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem report states no foul play

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage