This throwback pic of Tiger and Krishna Shroff cuddled up in dad Jackie Shroff's arms is unmissable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jackie Shroff's throwback pic holding son Tiger and daughter Krishna is unmissable

A throwback picture of the Shroff family is winning the internet. Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, shared a throwaback photo on social media, in which Jackie Shroff is seen holding Tiger and Ayesha in his arms and what is amazing is that Tiger looks like a bundle of joy as he enjoys in his daddy’s arms while flashing his smile.

Captioning the post, Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Treasure" as she tagged Jackie, Tiger and Krishna in the precious family pic. Tiger can be seen sporting short hair in the pic while he wears T-shirt and pyjamas. Toddler Krishna looks cute in her white baby suit.

On the acting front, Jackie Shroff made a cameo appearance alongside Tiger Shoff in Baaghi 3. The Ahmed Khan directorial started good at the box office but suffered after the cinema screens and malls were ordered to be shut in order to enforce the coronavirus lockdown.

Jackie will next be featuring in Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will pushing its theatrical release beyond Eid. Tiger meanwhile will feature in the Bollywood remake of Rambo and has already announced Heropanti 2 with director Ahmed Khan.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti, and during a recent interview, when Tiger was asked if Kriti Sanon, who romanced Tiger in Heropanti, will be roped in for the sequel, the actor had said that Kriti is too big a star to work with him now.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage