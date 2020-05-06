Image Source : INSTA/SONAMKAPOORPEDIA This throwback pic of Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea is too cute to be missed

Amid the lockdown, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have been sharing some adorable posts on social media giving us serious relationship goals. Today, Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram story to share a throwback picture of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor where the sister duo can be seen enjoying a bicycle ride during their childhood days. Sharing the picture posted on one of the Sonam Kapoor fan pages, he wrote, "The sneakers lovers",

Anand Ahuja Insta story

Sonam Kapoor is currently in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws after returning from London. As there are restrictions on moving around amid the lockdown, Sonam often shares social media posts about missing her family in Mumbai. A few days ago, Sonam shared a monochrome photograph, which seems to be from her wedding celebrations. “See you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine,” she wrote.

She was last seen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The film narrates the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage