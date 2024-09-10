THIS is the film that changed Anurag Kashyap's life | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap turned 52 today

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known for his dark and tremendous action films, often presenting social and political issues. Born on September 10, 1972, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Kashyap has made a place for himself in Hindi cinema with his films' stories, strong characters and frank exploration of social issues. He is one of the famous filmmakers today and his films have won many awards, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The filmmaker has also acted in some films and was recently seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Hadddi', in which he was seen in the role of a cruel, ruthless villain.

Did you know Anurag wanted to become a scientist?

Anurag Kashyap turned 52 today. In his 26-year career, he has directed many great films. He started his career as a writer at the age of 18 and has now become a film producer. His dream was to become a scientist, so he also took admission in Hansraj College, Delhi. His luck changed so that he entered this dazzling world.

Anurag Kashyap became a star with this film

Anurag got tremendous name and fame from the film 'Satya' released in the year 1998. The script of this film was written by him itself. After this, he wrote many great films. Soon Anurag started directing along with writing. He made his debut as a director through his film 'Paanch'. However, this film could never be released. KK Menon was to be seen in this film. The film 'Gangs of Wasseypur' proved to be a milestone in Anurag's career. Anurag Kashyap's hit films and series include 'Dev D', 'Gulaal', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Bombay Talkies', 'Agli', 'Raman Raghav 2.0' and 'Manmarziyaan' which are still very popular among the people.

