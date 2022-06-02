'They're gay:' Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR perceived as queer story by western audience; Indian fans are confused

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEVALIAAS RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has become one of this year's biggest visual masterpieces featuring megastars Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao popularly known as Jr. NTR. It has been breaking box office records and has gathered a cult following of its own. The film is now getting attention for the "chemistry" between its two male protagonists. The epic action drama set in 1920, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles portrays a fictional story around two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and their fight against British Raj.

Many viewers, particularly in the West, are tweeting about how 'RRR' is a gay romance and how much they enjoyed the chemistry between the two characters. A Twitter user, said, "Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay??"

Another user wrote, "they should've made RRR gay, the potential was right there"

Another user tweeted, "kick off pride month by watching the indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma who had previously taken a dig at Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'bromance' in the film by calling it 'Dangerous 2.0' which is the name of his film based on an alleged homosexual theme. He took to Twitter and shared.

Naturally, after seeing all these Twitterati reactions, Rajamouli fans are quite upset because they do not see it this way.

Several people are seeing the picture as a full-fledged drama with a strong LGBT message. It's intriguing to see how a single film can be done in a multitude of ways while still being up to interpretation. According to estimates, 'RRR' has surpassed Rs 1200 crore in box office earnings and is still going strong.

