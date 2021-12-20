Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN 'Theek se karna mera remake,' says Tabu to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for 'Shehzada'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently completed a shooting schedule for his film 'Shehzada', received special instruction from Tabu, who starred in the original Telugu film titled 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Kartik posted a selfie with the upcoming film's director Rohit Dhawan on his Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Lovely working with The Ro One." In the comments section, Tabu wrote, "Theek se karna mera remake."

To this Kartik replied, "Aapka hai isliye aur bhi zyaada pyaara hai."

Earlier on Sunday visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib after completing a challenging schedule of the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a photo of him at the Gurudwara in which he could be seen wearing a denim jacket.

Along with it, he wrote, "One of the most challenging schedules of #Shehzada comes to an end !! #Blessed #Delhi."

The shooting of 'Shehzada' had commenced in October. The first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib after finishing 'challenging' schedule of 'Shehzada'

Tabu and Kartik will be seen together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', along with actor Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, also stars actor Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada' will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

-with ANI inputs