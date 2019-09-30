The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra plays dandiya, celebrates Navratri in Ahemdabad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra plays dandiya, celebrates Navratri in Ahemdabad

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her comeback film The Sky Is Pink in different cities. On Day 5 of her promotional junket, the actress was in Ahemdabad where she played Dandiya and celebrated the colourful festival of Navratri. The actress shared pictures and videos from the event she attended with The Sky Is Pink co-star Rohit Saraf in the city and impressed the viewers with her dandiya skills.

PeeCee donned a gorgeous green salwar suit and paired her look with a neat bun. She addressed the audience at the Navratri event and also danced with her co0star on the stage. On the other hand, Rohit, who plays Priyanka’s son in The Sky Is Pink, looked all festive in black kurta pyjama. Also present at the event was singer Aditi Rao who also joined the actors in the dandiya. She later shared a selfie from the stage on her Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra as always, has been winning the hearts with her style quotient during The Sky Is Pink promotions. The actress has been flaunting everything to LBDs, midis, sarees and suits. Recently, the actress wore a gorgeous polka dots saree during the promotions and left husband Nick Jonas speechless. The American took to his Instagram to share his wife’s pictures and simply wrote ‘wow’. Looks like Nick also loves the desi girl in saree.

On the related note, The Sky Is Pink has already won a standing ovation after its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The Film will hit the screens on October 11.

The Sky Is Pink - Official Trailer

