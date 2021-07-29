Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA The Six Suspects: Richa Chadha says she always wanted to work with director Tigmanshu Dhulia

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha will be seen in the upcoming project "The Six Suspects", directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The actress says she has wanted to work with the filmmaker since forever. Richa, who is all set to impress with her role as an investigative officer in the web series, was elated to have collaborated with Dhulia. "I have wanted to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia since forever. And this opportunity to work with him is really an opportunity that I wouldn't have missed. The book from which the show is adapted is so amazing and even the cast is so wonderful," Richa said.

"It's been great to be working on the show, the shoot is on and I'm playing an investigative officer, my character has so many layers which makes it a very rewarding experience for me to be playing this part," she added.

Co-starring Pratik Gandhi, "Six Suspects" will premiere on Disney + Hotstar. The series is an adaptation of author Vikas Swarup''s 2008 novel of the same name. The show has been produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Reel Life Entertainment. This will be the first time Richa will be seen collaborating with the "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" star Pratik.

