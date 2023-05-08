'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah vows to fight against ban on film in West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAHKIADAH 'The Kerala Story' producer vows to fight against ban

The Kerala Story has been making headlines even before its release. The film has left the audience divided, and it is being extensively discussed. The controversy surrounding 'The Kerala Story' shows no signs of abating, as supporters and detractors continue to debate the film's impact on society. While the film has received support from many and is doing well at the box office, some have accused it of being propaganda and called for a ban. In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has imposed a ban on the film, citing concerns about maintaining peace and preventing potential crimes and violence. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has now responded to the ban, vowing to fight against it.

On Monday, Vipul Amrutlal Shah responded to West Bengal's ban on his film, The Kerala Story. Talking about it, he told ANI, "If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight."

ANI quoted West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as saying, "West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie 'The Kerala Story'. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state."

She also added, "What is ‘The Kashmir Files?’ it is to humiliate one section. What is ‘The Kerala Story?’… It is a distorted story."

Meanwhile, the film is having a good run at the box office. The Vipul Amrutlal Shah-produced film The Kerala Story earned Rs 16 crore on Day 3 according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This makes its total box office collection Rs 35.25 crore which is impressive. The film has managed to mint an exceptional collection in the first week. While it is expected to slow down over the week, the film should be able to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the coming few days nonetheless.

