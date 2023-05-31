The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's real name is too long. Here's why she changed it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAH_KI_ADAH The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's real name is too long

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma has been in the limelight for her performance in the blockbuster film. She has become a household name, thanks to the controversy around the film which has kept it in the headlines. The Kerala Story has inched nearly Rs 300 crore at the box office and is successfully moving forward. Recently, Adah Sharma revealed that while people recognize her as Adah, it is not her real name.

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma in an interaction with a YouTuber revealed that her real name is too long. Adah Sharma's real name is Chamundeshwari Lakshmi Narasimhan Sundaresan Iyer. It is the name of a goddess and Adah's mother is a devotee of the goddess which is why her name is this. The mother of the actress feels that the actress is like Chamundeshwari.

The reason Adah Sharma changed her name is because people found it difficult to say. So she changed her name to Adah as it is shorter and sweeter.

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah calls 'The Kerala Story' a propaganda film, says 'fashionable to hate Muslims...'

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma revealed that she is very close to actor Vidyut Jammwal and he is closer to her than her family. The duo has worked together in movies like Commando 3 and Commando 2. Further, they will be seen together in Commando 4.

After four weeks in the theaters, The Kerala Story has garnered a massive response and box office collection. It has earned Rs 224.97 cr in India till now.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan REACTS to 'The Kerala Story' controversy, says 'I'm against propaganda films'

About 'The Kerala Story'

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

Latest Entertainment News