The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma meets with accident amid death threats, shares health update

The Kerala Story actor Adah Sharma, who is currently enjoying the massive success of her recently released film, reportedly met with a road accident on Sunday. The reports also suggest that director Sudipto Sen was also injured. The team of The Kerala Story was supposed to join Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar but as per reports, the event was cancelled after they met with an accident. Now, taking to her social media, Adah informed fans that she was doing 'fine' and it was 'nothing major'.

Adah tweeted, "I’m fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern."

Director Sudipto also shared an update on Twitter and said that they couldn't attend the event due to a 'medical emergency'. "Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u - we r now absolutely fine. Tom, we'll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light," he said.

After the release of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma has also been getting death threats. The film has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have accused it of being propaganda and called for a ban. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has imposed a ban on the film, citing concerns about maintaining peace and preventing potential crimes and violence. Despite all the controversies, the film is performing well on the Box Office. ALSO READ: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 10: Adah Sharma-Sudipto Sen's film is unstoppable

Earlier, the lead actress thanked the audience for making The Kerala Story a blockbuster. She tweeted, "Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity, threats, our teaser getting shadow banned, the movie getting banned in certain states, slander campaigns launched… BUT you, the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no. 1 female lead movie first week of all time!! Wowww! Audience aap Jeet Gaye. You won and now we go international."

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

