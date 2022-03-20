The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri thanks Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast for organising free show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kashmir Files: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast organised free shows

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, 'The Kashmir Files', has been winning the hearts of the audience while minting money at the box office. The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has entered the 100 crore club. The film which highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s has been able to touch many hearts. Amidst its raging success, popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast extended his support towards the film by booking an entire theatre in Delhi to organise a free show for those who cannot afford the tickets.

Earlier, Gaurav took to Twitter and informed his followers, "17th March, 1 PM, INOX Janakpuri, Delhi. Free show for anyone who cannot afford a ticket #TheKashmirFiles". On Sunday, Gaurav shared a video clip from the same show in which the entire theatre is seen occupied by the people. He wrote, "A generation which ignores history has no past and no future."

His kind gesture caught Vivek Agnihotri's attention who thanked him in his latest tweet, "Thanks @flyingbeast320 for your social service," wrote Vivek.

For the unversed, Gaurav and his wife Ritu Rathee are currently seen in the reality show 'Smart Jodi' which features ten celebrity couples.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files which had released in theatres on March 11 has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.