Bharat se alag prove karte hain: Mukesh Khanna slams Bollywood for not promoting 'The Kashmir Files'

Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial 'The Kashmir Files' is not just ruling the box office but also headlines. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, the film that released on March 11 has gained extraordinary appreciation and response from the audience and many celebrities. After Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut, now actor Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his role as Shaktimaan, has showered appreciation and praise for the film. However, he is not very happy with certain Bollywood 'biggies,' who haven't promoted the film that deals with the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

After watching the film, Mukesh Khanna, who loved the movie, took a subtle dig at Bollywood for not promoting the film and said, "Film ko promote kariye agar ye bade-bade promoters film ko promote nahin karate hain to. Hamaari industry mein pata nahin kyon log khud ko Bharat se alag prove karte hain. (Promote the film if these big promoters do not promote the film. I don’t know why people in our industry prove themselves differently from India.)"

Take a look:

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, praised 'The Kashmir Files', saying that it has purged Bollywood of its 'sins'. Lauding the film and its makers, Kangana said, "Itni achi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood's all sins have been washed away)."

She further said that everyone from the industry should promote Anupam Kher starrer. "Bollywood people make such nonsense movies and promote them like anything. They should promote this movie," Kangana added. She also urged everyone to watch and support the movie, while adding that it should be declared tax-free in all the states.

Meanwhile, the film has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. "#TheKashmirFiles film has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. It also stars Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi among others.