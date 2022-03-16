The Kashmir Files: Fans compare Anupam Kher to Heath Ledger; Kangana Ranaut says 'Inko acting bhi aati hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Anupam Kher , Heath Ledger

Anupam Kher is being lauded from all corners for his performance in the much talked about film The Kashmir Files. The film that narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandita in 1990 is enjoying an unprecedented run at the box office and has become a topic of discussion. Recently, heaping praise on Kher for his powerful performance an Internet user compared him to Heath Ledger, the actor who played the role of Joker in The Dark Knight. The collage has photos of Ledger and Kher and is captioned as, “Performances that world will never forget.”

Reacting to the post, Kher took to Twitter sharing he feels delighted with the response the film is getting. Sharing the post on the microblogging site, Kher tweeted, "Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren’t trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! #TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri (sic)."

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut too reacted to the post. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, she wrote, " “New blockbuster hero in town…And for a change inko acting bhi aati hai (he even knows acting).”

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s when they were killed, persecuted and forced to leave their homes overnight. The film which outlines the brutalities endured by the Kashmiri Pandits has received a massive push from the Centre and states. It also got the prime minister's nod when the makers met him.

Recently, applauding the film, Modi on Tuesday said more films like this need to be made so that people can know the truth. He was addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi before the start of day's proceedings in Parliament.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Modi said that there have been attempts to conceal the truth from the nation for a very long time and films like 'The Kashmir Files' need to be made to bring out the truth before people.

"Truth should be brought in the right form before the country. The truth prevailed in Kashmir Files," a BJP MP said, quoting the Prime Minister.