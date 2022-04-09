The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri supports Yami Gautam over Dasvi 'negative' review

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI Vivek Agnihotri supports Yami Gautam on Twitter over negative movie review

As the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi released digitally on Netflix, its cast member Yami Gautam Dhar called out a major media platform for consistently being disrespectful towards her. The media platform, in its review of Dasvi, had been derogatory and critical not only about Yami's performance in this movie but of her entire career.

One part of the mentioned Dasvi review, which was shared by Yami on Twitter, read, "Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive. The only worthwhile thing to come."

Yami voiced her opinion on the same in a string of tweets. She wrote, "Before I say anything else, I'd like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it (sic)."

"My recent films and performances include 'A Thursday', 'Bala', 'Uri' etc & yet this is qualified as a 'review' of my work! It's extremely disrespectful! It takes years of hard work for anyone and especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again and again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals (sic)."

Yami also asked the media platform to not review her performance going forward. Over this issue, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, supported Yami. Interestingly, the actress had praised The Kashmir Files sometime back.

Vivek wrote in his support of Yami, "Bravo, for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia (sic)."

Earlier, Vivek too had called out the same media platform for their review of The Kashmir Files.

