The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari recalls brother's ordeal during exodus | WATCH

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri with Anupam Kher in the lead

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is soaking in the success of his latest film, The Kashmir Files as it continues its winning streak at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri's directorial has entered the 100 crore club. 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared a message from his mother Dulari. Dulari who herself a Kashmiri Pandit recalled how her younger brother had to flee their homeland when communal tensions escalated in the region three decades ago and what all her family had to face.

She said, "My brother used to live in Rambagh. He came home one evening and was told to leave everything. He had just built his home that year. They wanted me and my other brother to go there too. There was a letter at the door saying 'Today it's your turn'. He didn't even take the deed to the house or the bank passbook. He died later heartbroken at being away from the home he had built with such love."

Later on in the video, she reveals about her brother, "He didn't even take money. It wasn't as if he had ancestral property in Mumbai or Delhi. So he stayed in a tent. I don't wish this even upon my enemies," she says.

When Anupam Kher asked her if she would like to go back to Kashmir, she says, "I will buy a house in Karan Nagar. My childhood was spent there. Even if I have just a room, I'll live there."

Sharing a complete video, Anupam wrote, "I wanted to be a little light-hearted while telling Mom about the box office success of #TheKashmirFiles!! But she was in no such mood. She is focused, fearless, hurt, disillusioned and furious! She speaks about the ordeal of the #KashmiriHindus genocide. About women, children suffering, and about her younger brother #MotiLalKak. And she takes on the politicians! Dulari is deeply hurt!"

The Kashmir Files also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli.

