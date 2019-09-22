Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
  The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti celebrates Sunday on Thailand beach, flaunts tattoo in swimwear

The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti celebrates Sunday on Thailand beach, flaunts tattoo in swimwear

Sumona Chakravarti, best known for her role as Sarla in The Kapil Sharma Show, is raising the temperature with her latest sizzling avatar.

New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2019 16:54 IST
The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti celebrates Sunday on Thailand beach

The cute and bubbly actress Sumona Chakravarti is known for playing Kapil Sharma's onscreen wife in the popular The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the comedian has today, bowled us over with her sizzling avatar. Sumona is currently holidaying in Thailand and, posted a happy Sunday picture on her social media, which has got everyone talking.

Dressed in swimwear, Sumona Chakravarti can be seen having a gala time at the beach in Phuket. We also can't miss but notice her amazing tattoo. She captioned the picture as 'Hello Sunday'. See it here:

Recently, the Bengali beauty looked absolutely endearing in  a purple saree. Sumona made heads turn as she gave sensuous poses.

Ek ladki भीगी भागी si 💜

On a related note, Sumona has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for a long time she is usually seen as Bhoori, Titli Yadav's sister on TKSS. She has earlier played Kapil's wife and childhood friend as well.

The actress started with shows like Kasamh Se, Kasturi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Jamai Raja. While her first tryst with comedy was Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Sumona was also a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Ek Thhi Naayka and Horror Nights.

