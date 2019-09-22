The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti celebrates Sunday on Thailand beach, flaunts tattoo in swimwear

Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti celebrates Sunday on Thailand beach

The cute and bubbly actress Sumona Chakravarti is known for playing Kapil Sharma's onscreen wife in the popular The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the comedian has today, bowled us over with her sizzling avatar. Sumona is currently holidaying in Thailand and, posted a happy Sunday picture on her social media, which has got everyone talking.

Dressed in swimwear, Sumona Chakravarti can be seen having a gala time at the beach in Phuket. We also can't miss but notice her amazing tattoo. She captioned the picture as 'Hello Sunday'. See it here:

Sumona Chakravarti

Recently, the Bengali beauty looked absolutely endearing in a purple saree. Sumona made heads turn as she gave sensuous poses.

On a related note, Sumona has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for a long time she is usually seen as Bhoori, Titli Yadav's sister on TKSS. She has earlier played Kapil's wife and childhood friend as well.

The actress started with shows like Kasamh Se, Kasturi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Jamai Raja. While her first tryst with comedy was Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Sumona was also a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Ek Thhi Naayka and Horror Nights.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page