The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan fears if he stays home for too long, he might just have more kids

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have got the fans excited about their pairing in the soon-to-be-released 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. They are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Recently, the duo along with co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. They will be seen sharing some anecdotes from their personal and professional life. The makers on Thursday (November 11) dropped a new promo from their episode.

In the clip, Kapil asks Saif what has made him complete four projects in a row in 2021. He questions if he is a workaholic or does he feel pressurised that if he will stay at home for too long his family might extend. “Saif sir ka is saal mein yeh teesra project hai. Pehle Taandav kiya, phir Bhoot Police or phir ab Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sir aap lagatar kaam kar rahe hain ya family badh jaane ka pressure aap pe bhi hai?" asked Kapil.

Giving a witty reply to Kapil Saif says, "Nahi family badh jaane ka pressure nahi hai. Mujhe is baat ka darr hai ki agar mein ghar baitha rahunga toh or bachche ho jayenge".

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. They welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan in February 2021. They are parents to Taimur and Saif has two more children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

On the professional front, apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif will next be seen essaying a dark character in Om Raut's ambitious "Adipurush", which also stars Prabhas. He has described the role as electrifying and demonic. He was most recently seen in horror comedy "Bhoot Police", which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

