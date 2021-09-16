The Incarnation Sita: Kareena wasn't approached for Sita, always wanted Kangana Ranaut, says screenplay writer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Incarnation Sita: Kareena Kapoor wasn't approached for Sita

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to play the role of Goddess Sita in an upcoming film based on the mythological character from the epic Ramayana, titled ‘The Incarnation – SITA’. The film is directed by Alaukik Desai and screenplay has been co-written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and Manoj Muntashir. Earlier, there were rumours that actresses Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were approached by the makers for the titular role, but now, Muntashir ​has rubbished the rumours. Clearing the air, he said that the makers always wanted Kangana Ranaut to play the lead role.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Muntashir said, "I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view."

"Once you see the film in theatres, you won’t be able to visualise anybody in her place. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days," he added.

The screenplay writer said that Kangana believes in the character of Sita and has a strong personality for the same. "Few people are naturally inclined towards that zone. With most actresses, you will have to make them understand what the DNA of Sita is. But Kangana is Sita...Also, Kangana has a strong personality, and my Sita is not shy, timid or vulnerable. She is someone who takes a stand, makes decisions. She has to be the flagbearer of Indian feminism-Sita should be a role model," Muntashir concluded.

Recently, Kangana unveiled a teaser poster of 'The Incarnation – SITA.' ​"Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists. With the blessings of Sita Ram. Jai SiyaRam (sic)," she captioned the post.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films such as "Dhaakad", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline. The actress will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

