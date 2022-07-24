Sunday, July 24, 2022
     
The Gray Man: Sara Ali Khan shares UNSEEN pic with Dhanush, latter's reply wins heart

The Gray Man: Dhanush is currently soaking in the success of his first Hollywood project. After Vicky Kaushal, his Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan is all praises for the actor. Check out her adorable post here.

Updated on: July 24, 2022 18:28 IST
Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAKISHAYARI Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush

The Gray Man starring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans premiered on Netflix globally on July 22. Ever since Dhanush had been receiving massive appreciation for his first Hollywood film. In the film, Dhanush plays the role of a cold-blooded assassin named Avik San, alias Lone Wolf. Joining the list of celebrates who can't stop praising Dhanush for his stellar acting skills is his co-star and actress Sara Ali Khan. Dhanush and Sara shared screen space in  Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar. Sara shared an unseen picture on his Instagram story to cheer for Dhanush. Sharing the adorable picture, Sara addressed Dhanush as 'Vishu Babu'. wrote, "Congratulations on The Gray Man!! I loved you in it, as usual, @dhanushkraja. I had a blast catching up with my Vishu Babu and thoroughly missed @aanandlrai."

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's adorable post for Dhanush:

India Tv - Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush

In the photo, Dhanush is seen dressed in a casual Dior sweatshirt wear, while Sara paired a green top with a mini skirt. The picture is from the party hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani for the Russo brothers, who are in India to promote the film The Gray Man. 

Soon after she shared the picture, Dhanush reshared the post and thanked Sara. He wrote, "Thank You Sara...It was great catching up with you my Rinku."

Previously Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal attended the grand premiere of the film held in Mumbai. Lauding Dhanush, Vicky shared a picture on his Instagram story. He wrote, "More power to you brother @dhanushkraja!"

About The Gray Man

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy played by Billy Bob Thornton. Besides Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush, the film also casts Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard in prominent roles.

Also read: Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics C'ship: Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut & others pour wishes

 

The Gray Man Trailer 

Check out the action-packed trailer of The Gray Man here. 

Also read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's actor Aasif Sheikh reveals shocking details about Deepesh Bhan's death

 

 

