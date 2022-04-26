The Gray Man: Bloodied Dhanush looks fierce in Hollywood debut and fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHANUSH FAN PAGE Dhanush

The first look of actor Dhanush from his upcoming film The Gray Man, directed by Avengers Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo in OUT. Streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday shared the look of the National Award-winning actor from his Hollywood debut. He is striking a fierce pose in the first look. Dhanush is part of the film's ensemble cast, which also includes the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

The official Twitter account of Netflix India shared a still from the movie in which the 38-year-old actor can be seen in action mode on top of a car, sporting an intense look and blood on his face. "The first look of @dhanushkraja in 'The Gray Man' is here and it's vera maari vera maari," the streamer wrote.

Dhanush's fan lauded his look and said, "Making Indian Cinema proud ..Always proud to be your Fan Thalaivaaaaaa @dhanushkraja." Another wrote, "Making the nation proud..DHANUSH THE PHENOMENON! #Dhanush #TheGrayMan."

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, "The Gray Man" is billed as an action-thriller which revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Gosling. The film follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team. The makers also unveiled the looks of Evans, Gosling, de Armas (as Dani Miranda) and Page, who plays Carmichael.

In an interview with PTI last December, Dhanush had said he loved working on "The Gray Man" and described collaborating with the Russo brothers "a very good learning experience".

Also, Dhanush had earlier announced on Twitter, "Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's 'The Gray Man' starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers ('Avengers', 'Captain America: Winter Soldier'). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love… !"

He was last seen in the 2022 Tamil action film "Maaran".