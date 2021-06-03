Image Source : TWITTER/SAMANTHAPRABUFC The Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni's fans show support, trend #WeSupportSamantha ahead the release

The Family Man 2 is one of the much-awaited web shows of this year. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and South actress Samantha Akkineni in lead roles, the series is all set to release tomorrow ie June 4. The excitement of the fans increased, even more, when the makers released the trailer a few days back. However, things did not go down well for the Tamil audience who thought that the show portrays them in a negative light. It all happened when they came to know about the fact that Samantha will be seen playing the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel named Raaji. Soon everyone started demanding a ban on the series which evoked widespread opposition from the people as well as from the political parties in the state. Well now, the fans of the actress have now come in her support and filled Twitter with solidarity posts with hashtag #WeSupportSamantha on Thursday.

Meanwhile, last week Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mano Thangaraj has written to Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javedkar to immediately ban or stop the screening. MDMK leader Vaiko had on Sunday made a similar plea to both Javedkar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Naam Tamilar Katchi leader and actor-director Seeman had also called for a ban on the series.

Mano Thangaraj in the letter said: "Branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as a "terrorist" in the series was directly an attack on the pride of Tamil population living around the world and no one would tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign."

The makers even issued an official statement post all the controversy. Check it out here:

Image Source : INSTA Official statement from The Family Man 2 makers

Now, see how support is pouring in for the actress on the micro-blogging website:

Watch the trailer of The Family Man 2 here: