The Family Man 2: Kangana Ranaut heaps praises for Samantha Akkineni after trailer release

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's much-awaited web series The Family Man 2 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. The trailer of the same was dropped on Wednesday. The trailer won many hearts. On Thursday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared an Instagram note praising South star Samantha in the trailer of her upcoming web-series. Samantha Akkineni will be making her digital debut with the second season of the series. The actress will be essaying the role of a terrorist named Raji.

"This girl has my heart @samantharuthprabhuoffl," wrote Kangana, sharing a snapshot of the trailer featuring Samantha.

Earlier when the trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Thalaivi had released, Samantha had heaped praise on the former.

On the related note, 'The Family Man 2' tells the story of a detective Srikant Tiwari who is torn between his duty as a government servant and as a family man. Samantha Akkineni joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. She will be seen playing a suicide bomber. The second season will premiere on June 4.

Bajpayee returns in the starring role with Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features stars from Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

Produced by D2R Films, The family Man 2 was supposed to launch in February this year but the makers postponed it after Tandav controversy.

