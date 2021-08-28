The Empire Controversy: Kabir Khan brutally trolled for calling Mughals 'original nation builders'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KABIRKHANKK Kabir Khan trolled for calling Mughals nation builders

Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan has always been very vocal about his opinions regarding anything. Recently, he shared his thoughts about the films and shows that demonize the Mughals and said that it is problematic. The filmmaker claimed that the shows being made on Mughals are based on 'popular narrative' while they should be based on research. He called it disturbing and said that he cannot respect films that demonise the Mughals, whom he described as the 'original nation-builders'.

This did not go down well with the fans. On Friday, netizens were ruling the trend 'Uninstall Hotstar' and were demanding the ban of the web show 'The Empire' that glorifies the Islamic invader Babur. Kabir Khan calling the Mughals the 'original nation builders' left Twitterati enraged. Reacting to the same, one Twitter user questioned, "Is it necessary to praise brutal killer of hindus, mass destroyer of hindu temples, mass converter of hindus!? "

Another tweeted, "Of all people, netizens are expecting Kabir Khan to behave rationally towards Pakistan. That guy made a movie where RAW and ISI worked hand in hand" Check out the reactions here-

Kabir Khan told Bollywood Hungama, "I find it hugely problematic and disturbing because what really makes me upset is that it's being done just to go with the popular narrative. I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something and a filmmaker wants to make a point... Of course, there can be different viewpoints. If you want to demonise the Mughals, please base it on some research and make us understand why; why they were the villains that you think they were."

He added, "Because if you do some research and read history, it's very tough to understand why they have to be villainised. I think they were the original nation-builders, and to write them off and say they murdered people... But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence. Please have an open debate, just don't go with the narrative that you think will be popular."