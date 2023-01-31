Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in Hansal Mehta's film is inspired by Kate Winslet's in 'Mare of Easttown'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Know details about Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in The Crew

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to impress the fans yet again in her last release Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. While Kareena has played many glamorous roles in her career, she is on a spree to play more realistic characters in her upcoming films. The actress recently wrapped the shoot of Hansal Mehta's upcoming film. About the film, Kareena says that she is marking a new phase in her glittering career with a brace of movies that she terms as "shockingly different." In the upcoming Hansal Mehta film, the actress' character is inspired in part by Hollywood star Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan essays a detective and mother who investigates a murder in a town in Buckinghamshire. The movie has been shot in the UK under the working title 'The Buckingham Murders'. Talking about her character, Kareena told Variety, "I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

"It's the first time that I've dabbled in that. I speak fluently in Hindi and I think also in Hindi because that's been what I've been doing all my life. When you're thinking in Hindi, but speaking in English, it was actually a difficult task to do because it was the reverse situation for the first time," she added.

The project, produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Mahana Film also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. "I never really thought that I would be a producer. But when I heard this subject, and the fact that it's very different to a regular Hindi movie, it's a very different take to things. So I thought that will be really nice and different," Kapoor said.

"And when Ektaa and Hansal told me that 'since you love the script so much, why don't you come on board as a creative producer as well, and take some calls as to what you think also and give your name to it' - after much thought, I thought that if I love something so much, and this is a character that I wanted to play, I think it's fun to do it. It's the first time. I don't know if I'll repeatedly do it. But let's see," she further said.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan also recently wrapped up the Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. "For me, it's very different because obviously you're used to seeing me in all the mainstream movies, which has the song, the dance, the gloss, the glamour. Both these films are shockingly different," Kareena said about the film.

Kareena also has Rajesh Krishnan's 'The Crew', alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline, which commences production in March. "'The Crew' is the film that is going to be gloss and glamour. And it's a comedy chick flick heist film. That will be the Hindi masala commercial film as compared to 'Devotion' and Hansal's film," Kareena said.



