The Big Bull Trailer: Netizens can't stop comparing Abhishek Bachchan with Pratik Gandhi from Scam 1992

Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNNYDE87 Netizens compare Pratik Gandhi and Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is back on the big screen with his upcoming film The Big Bull. The trailer of the film dropped on the internet on Friday and netizens were quick enough to make comparisons between Junior Bachchan and actor Pratik Gandhi who starred in the web show Scam 1992. The film and the series are broadly based on the securities scam of 1992 and stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life. While the web show had witnessed mass popularity soon after its release, The Big Bull trailer has managed to make waves on the internet as well.

Fans are in love with Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the trailer and hoping for an entertaining experience while watching the film but they also can't help comparing him with Pratik Gandhi. One Twitter user wrote, "Since #Scam1992 is one of the best web series and Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta was as real as one can get. If @juniorbachchan can bring the magic of GURU movie than his #TheBigBull will be a good one to watch."

Check out the reactions here-

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi is also all praise for the trailer and Abhishek Bachchan. He tweeted, "Congratulations @juniorbachchan and the whole team of #TheBigBull .The trailer looks promising. Looking forward to watch the film."

On the other hand, filmmaker Hnasal Mehta called out the unfair comparisons between The Big Bull and Scam 19992. He tweeted, "Please don't make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They've done their best and they deserve your love."

"And very intriguing trailer with such phenomenal actors. You are in great form @juniorbachchan. More power to the entire team of #TheBigBull on @DisneyPlusHS," he added.

The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati, and is slated to drop digitally on April 8.