Ajeeb Daastaans to Thunder Force, titles to watch out in April on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

April is a loaded month for cine enthusiasts. OTT releases like The Big Bull, Joji and Mortal Kombat are already out and making noise on the Internet. Further, the lineup includes titles from different genres like thrillers, sci-fi and dramedies too. With a number of releases scheduled across Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, here's our pick across the lineup that you must add to your binge-watch list:

Hello Charlie (April 9)

Amazon Prime Video

Hello Charlie is an adventure comedy of a young simpleton (Charlie) from a small town who is given the task of transporting a gorilla (Toto) from Mumbai to Diu. A series of unexpected events unfold along the way. You will witness hilarious performances by unique characters on this roller-coaster journey in the film.

Them (April 9)

Amazon Prime Video

Them is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Thunder Force (April 9)

Netflix

In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city.

The New Mutants (April 10)

Disney+ Hotstar

In this terrifying, action-filled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution — allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!

The Nevers (April 12)

Disney+ Hotstar

August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people — mostly women — abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

Ajeeb Daastaans (April 16)

Netflix

Ajeeb Daastaans brings together four unusual stories that dive into the complex themes of fractured relationships, and human emotions such as jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, and their effects. Bringing together some of the finest talent in the country, the film is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, directed by a team of remarkable directors - Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani - and is set to release on April 16, 2021 only on Netflix. The talented ensemble cast comprises of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Mare of Easttown (April 19)

Disney+ Hotstar

As her life crumbles around her, a small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) investigates a local murder. The series explores the dark side of a close community and provides an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

Stowaway (April 22)

Netflix

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Directed by Joe Penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette

The Disciple (April 30)

Netflix

If you stop striving for excellence, did you ever strive for excellence? A musician’s unadulterated devotion, a mirage-like quest for divinity, and the courage to fight your own mediocrity. The Disciple is the tale of an Indian classical vocalist, Sharad Nerulkar, searching for the traditional absolute in a contemporary city that never stops hustling.

Without Remorse (April 30)

Amazon Prime Video

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.