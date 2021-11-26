Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Thanksgiving 2021: Mommy Preity Zinta is grateful for 'two new additions' to family

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who recently became a mother of two children, expressed her gratitude. "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives & for all our wonderful friends and family. #happythanksgiving #ting," she wrote on Instagram. Alongside the note, she posted an adorable picture with her husband Gene Goodenough and mother. Preity and Gene recently announced the birth of their twins - Jai and Gia, via surrogacy.

Sharing the news, Preity dropped a happy photo with her husband and wrote "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

Preity married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in LA. Reportedly, Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

From starting her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's film Dil Se opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, Preity made her presence even as a supporting actress, leaving a mark with her stellar acting skills. In 1996, she made her TV debut with a chocolate commercial. The actress was last seen in the film 'Bhaiaji Superhit', which was released in 2018.

