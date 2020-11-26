Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANAS_SAYIED Thank you for being in my life: Sana Khan's husband Anas Sayed pens romantic note for wife

Former actor Sana Khan, recently married Anas Sayed in a private and low-key ceremony in Surat. Videos and photos from their wedding went viral on social media, leaving the fans surprised. After turning Mrs. Sayed, Sana Khan changed her name on Instagram to ‘Saiyed Sana Khan.’ Recently, we noticed that Sana's husband Mufti Anas took to his social media to pen a heartfelt note, thanking his wife for all the love and support.

Taking to his unverified Instagram handle, Anas wrote "Aur tum apne rab ki kaun kaun si naimaton ko jhutlaoge (Which of your Lords blessings will you deny?) ALHUMDULILLAH."

He further added, "Thank you for being in my life and making it a beautiful journey, Thank you for all your love and support. Hope to spend an eternal bliss of a peaceful and joyous marriage with you. Always yours....HAPPILY MARRIED, ANAS SANA"

Reacting to the adorable post, many user congratulated the couple and showered love. A user wrote "I’m so happy my brother Allah bless you both always with love and happiness." While another said "If u check ultha in anas name its sana and in sana name its anas."

Earlier, Sana shared a picture from her wedding with Anas, in which she wore a beautiful red bridal lehenga, with elaborate golden jewelry.

Sana had shared a picture from her wedding with the caption, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah, married each other for the sake of Allah, may Allah keep us united in this Duniya, and reunite us in jannah, fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan, which of the favours of your lord will u deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah”.

Meanwhile, in October this year Sana Khan suddenly announced on social media that she was quitting acting. In her note, she wrote, “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.” However, she added that she realized that she shouldn’t make ‘wealth and fame’ her only goal, and that she would serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.