Thank you Farah Khan for THIS epic throwback picture featuring SRK, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and others!

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Tuesday shared a 'throwback ka throwback' on her Instagram. The picture which happens to be from 1998's prestigious Filmfare Awards, features Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Khalid Mohamed, and Karan Johar along with others. Through the post she also made her fans know that she and Karan always posed for the cameras in a filmy style.

Farah also revealed that in the year 1998, Shah Rukh and Karisma Kapoor had won the award for theie film Dil Toh Paagal Hai, while Tabu and Farah Khan had won for Viraasat. Further, she added that actress Kareena Kapoor had not stepped into Bollywood when the picture was clicked.

The throwback seemed to serve massive nostalgia to Farah's fans and followers as she posted a rare and unseen photo. "This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998.. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat .. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses. @khalidmohamed9487 was editor n main man ! #babita aunty the proud mama n @jiteshpillaai who is now editor n Shahrukh s erstwhile secretary Anwar are also there .. #howyoungwerewe," Farah wrote alongside the picture.

Reposting Farah's picture on her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, 'What a gem of a picture Farah. Thank you for sharing this.'

Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film 'Main Hoon Na'. Her first-ever venture featured Shah Rukh Khan. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, which again stars SRK in the lead role. Meanwhile, She has choreographed dance routines for more than a hundred songs in over 80 Hindi films and won six Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography. Her last production was Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee.