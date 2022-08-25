Did Thalapathy Vijay's son request actor's fans to not leak pics from 'Varisu'? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THALAPATHY_FANS_WORLD_FAM Thalapathy Vijay and his son

Several media reports claimed that Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has made an important request to his fans in relation to actor's upcoming film 'Varisu'. The shooting of Vijay starrer under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally is going on in full swing. Lately, several pics and videos from the film's set were leaked online, in spite of tight security. Following this, it came to light that Vijay's son urged fans not to float the pics. Now, trashing the rumours that Sanjay had appealed to people on social media not to share pictures leaked from Varisu, Vijay's publicist on Thursday clarified that Sanjay was not on social media in the first place.

The publicist clarified, "This is to inform you that Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is not there on any social media! Therefore, I request you to not encourage/publicise fake accounts." Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay FINALLY breaks silence on his son Sanjay's debut in Alphonse Puthren's film

Pictures clicked on the sets of Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, 'Varisu', featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, have been getting leaked on social media from time to time, causing concern to the unit members. A few days ago, when a picture of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, believed to have been leaked from the sets of 'Varisu' began doing the rounds on social media, rumours began to emerge that Sanjay, the son of actor Vijay, had made an appeal to people not to share the leaked picture.

However, the actor's side has now confirmed that Sanjay was not there on any social media platform.

Vijay is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad. The unit had only recently completed shooting a big fight sequence in Vizag before moving to Hyderabad.

