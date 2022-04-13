Thalapathy Vijay FINALLY breaks silence on his son Sanjay's debut in Alphonse Puthren's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THALAPATHY_FANS_WORLD_FAM Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay, whose much-anticipated film 'Beast' was released on Wednesday (April 13), recently gave a rare interview with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar. His rare appearance is one of the most talked-about aspects of the interview, while Vijay's ice-breaker on his son Jason Sanjay's debut is another hot topic right now. While the entire Tamil film industry is waiting for Thalapathy Vijay's son Sanjay to make his debut, Vijay has stated that he has no idea what his son is thinking.

In response to a question about his son Sanjay's Kollywood debut, the 'Kaththi' actor stated that he is unsure about Sanjay's decision, but he will never force or taunt his son about his choices. He went on to say that 'Premam' director Alphonse Puthren once approached him to narrate a story. Vijay initially assumed it was for him, but later realised it was for his son.

For the past couple of years, the entertainment industry has been abuzz about Sanjay's acting debut. Earlier, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to introduce Vijay's son Jason Sanjay as an actor.

When Nelson Dilipkumar asked Vijay about Sanjay's acting debut, he said that he had left that decision to him. He said, "Many people approached me asking if Sanjay will act. Premam director Alphonse Putharen narrated the story as well. I really loved it and thought it'd be nice if Sanjay decided to do the film. However, Sanjay politely turned down the offer and asked me to wait for 2 more years. I don't know if he will become an actor or if he wishes to be behind the camera. It's upto him. And whatever he decides, we will support him."

The interview, on the other hand, shed light on various aspects of Vijay's film career that he had never discussed openly.

