Texas school shooting: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & more filled with rage & grief over horrific act

Highlights A gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde in US' Texas & killed 14 children and a teacher

Reacting to the news, celebrities are condemning the horrific act

Texas school shooting: Celebrities across the world have expressed anger and grief over the mass shootings in a Texas school in the USA. From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez and Chris Evans to Swara Bhasker, celebs condemned the act. "Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep," Taylor Swift tweeted.

Selena Gomez expressed her frustration at the killings in her home state. "Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe?" she wrote followed by another tweet saying, "It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future."

Indian actress Swara Bhasker too reacted to the horrific incident. She said, "What the hell is going on in the USA?!! This is horrific and tragic! Seems entirely avoidable too .. why are gun laws not changing in the USA? 14 children dead in a school & only 10 days after the #Buffalo shooting. My heart goes out to the parents & families."

For the unversed, a gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde in US' Texas and killed 14 children and a teacher, Governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference.

The assailant was an 18-year-old man, who abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle on Tuesday afternoon, Abbott said, adding that "he shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher."

Police are believed to have killed the gunman, who was identified by law enforcement sources as Salvador Ramos, Xinhua news agency reported, citing media outlet ABC.